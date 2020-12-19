Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at CIBC

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

NYSE:APHA opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aphria by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aphria by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the second quarter worth $3,776,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aphria by 29.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

