API3 Price Hits $2.70 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. API3 has a total market cap of $37.44 million and $21.48 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00011247 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00139901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00739954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00175043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00366876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00075973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00118197 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.