Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Clearstead Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 276.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,780 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 310.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,694,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,797,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,382,768 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.