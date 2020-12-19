Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.71% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

