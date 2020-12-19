AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Vectrus worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Vectrus by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vectrus by 14.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vectrus by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $577.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.