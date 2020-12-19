AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Paylocity by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $201.79 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.96, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,998 shares in the company, valued at $129,494,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,240 shares of company stock valued at $83,768,795 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

