AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 85,658 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,444 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,443 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,212 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $40.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

