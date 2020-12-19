AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 60,171 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,171 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Portland General Electric worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.78 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

