AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Richard L. Huber Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $363.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 142.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 791,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

