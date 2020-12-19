Aragon (ANT) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Aragon has a market cap of $129.17 million and $13.05 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00013894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00058928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00403659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026717 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002130 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

