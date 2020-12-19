Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Down 13.7%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) were down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 4,353,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,828% from the average daily volume of 225,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

