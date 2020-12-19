Arcblock Reaches Market Cap of $7.77 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00057365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00384194 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026180 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.