Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 8.9%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price dropped 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.90. Approximately 1,941,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,060% from the average daily volume of 167,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $672,986.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

