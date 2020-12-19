Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to $29.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $19.62 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

