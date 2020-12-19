Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $721,000 in BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 317,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,576,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in BELLUS Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,970,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after buying an additional 479,238 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BLU opened at $2.92 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLU. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

