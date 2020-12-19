Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $137.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,866,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,251,000 after buying an additional 835,272 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,575,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,553,000 after buying an additional 481,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after buying an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,910,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

