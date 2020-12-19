Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.74 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $75.74 million and $1.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00009865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.66 or 0.02495041 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.