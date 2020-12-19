Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $142.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

