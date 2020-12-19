Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 9.5% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $34.11. 2,732,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 543,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). On average, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

