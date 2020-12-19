Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading Up 5.8%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 311,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 267,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). As a group, analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,089,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,844,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

