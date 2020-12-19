Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and $22,808.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 42.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00387068 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.91 or 0.02379133 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,040,397 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

