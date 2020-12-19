Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.