Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (ASX:API) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX) (ASX:API) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$32,625.00 ($23,303.57).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API.AX)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. It also retails health and beauty products to consumers through a network of Priceline and Priceline Pharmacy franchise stores, and company owned Priceline stores in Australia; sells beauty products through Clear Skincare network of clinics in Australia and New Zealand; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and non-invasive aesthetic beauty services.

