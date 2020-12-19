Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,499. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,782,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 288,888 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

