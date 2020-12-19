Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $152.96. 995,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,499. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

