Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Down 5.1%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 1,086,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,111,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Several analysts recently commented on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

