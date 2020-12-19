Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 674.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 663,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

