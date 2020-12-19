Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $113.99 and last traded at $113.90, with a volume of 2406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200 day moving average of $99.81.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

