Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Bank First (NYSE:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Bank First alerts:

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. Bank First has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $71.61.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bank First during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.