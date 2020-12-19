Bank of America Begins Coverage on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a top pick rating and a $275.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $260.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $227.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.63.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total transaction of $3,620,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,765,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,504,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

