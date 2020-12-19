Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,100.00

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and last traded at GBX 1,090 ($14.24), with a volume of 305954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,094 ($14.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s previous dividend of $5.35. Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

