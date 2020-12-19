Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

BKIMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

BKIMF remained flat at $$5.49 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Bankinter has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

