Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.46.

BECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock remained flat at $$38.96 during midday trading on Friday. 896,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,658. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.