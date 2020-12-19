Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $297.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $262.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.93.

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average is $243.66. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

