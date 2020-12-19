Beetle Coin Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $10.39 and $24.43. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $318,043.10 and approximately $8,164.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 249,101,038 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.