Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.97 and last traded at $94.21. 537,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 226,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.19.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 362,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $29,935,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,819,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

