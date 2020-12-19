Bezant Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $59,275.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00380913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02423285 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

