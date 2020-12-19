Bezant Trading Down 6.1% This Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $105,674.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00388127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.45 or 0.02472192 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

