BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Trading 9% Higher

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) shares traded up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $14.40. 310,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 81,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from BG Staffing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BG Staffing during the third quarter worth $1,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 180.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 24.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter.

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

