BidaskClub Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,201. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $248.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. On average, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,512 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 76,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

