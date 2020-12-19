BidaskClub Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.
Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 10,398,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
