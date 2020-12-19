BidaskClub Lowers TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 10,398,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

