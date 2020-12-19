BidaskClub Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $916.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

