BidaskClub Lowers Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.72.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $322.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.79. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

