BidaskClub Upgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

