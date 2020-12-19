Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) traded up 19.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $15.60. 109,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 18,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

