BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 5%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) fell 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.10 and last traded at $70.58. 2,703,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,809,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.93.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $10,584,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,101,777.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. CWM LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

