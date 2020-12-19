Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,419,400.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $148.08 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

