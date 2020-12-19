Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,419,400.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $148.08 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.