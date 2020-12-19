BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) Shares Up 36.4%

BIQI International Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BIQIF)’s stock price shot up 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 21,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF)

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

