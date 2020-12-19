Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $911,866.72

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $911,866.72 and approximately $7,363.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00321889 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.