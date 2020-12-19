BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $28,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackBerry by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 82,924 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in BlackBerry by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

